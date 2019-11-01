BuatBaikTogether with 7-Eleven Malaysia

7-ELEVEN Malaysia, the leading convenience chain store in the country, recently kicked off its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) campaign #BuatBaikTogether – under the Community Care programme – to help provide aid and assistance to the underprivileged.

Running for 42 days, the ‘do-good’ campaign is ongoing until No 4. During the campaign period, customers are encouraged to contribute by purchasing necessities and supplies from any of the 2,370 7-Eleven Malaysia outlets across Malaysia and drop them into the contribution box.

Supplies could range from biscuits, instant food, groceries, medications, and other household essentials found in the store. The contributions will then be distributed by 7-Eleven Malaysia to selected beneficiaries across the country.

#BuatBaikTogether has collected and disbursed more than RM3.6 million worth of provisions to close to 2,000 beneficiaries in Malaysia, since its establishment in 2017.

This year, #BuatBaikTogether selected Malaysian Rare Disorders Malaysia (MRDS) as its CSR partner. MRDS is a voluntary organisation set-up to represent and look out for the welfare of individuals including their family members that are affected by rare disorders such as brittle bones disease and Marfan syndrome.

For every contribution of selected partner products from brands such as Milo, Calpis, Libresse, Oral-B and many more, 7-Eleven Malaysia will donate 10 cents to MRDS, which provides financial aid to organise leisure activities, reach out to patients and their family that are affected by rare disorders and assisting them with genetic testing.

“Through this #BuatBaikTogether donation drive, we hope that our loyal customers would continue to join us in our endeavours to support more of the disadvantaged communities, especially in shining light and educating society on rare disorders amongst Malaysians,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia Marketing General Manager Ronan Lee.

#BuatBaikTogether is a programme under 7-Eleven Malaysia’s Community Care, a non-profit entity set up to implement corporate responsibility and philanthropic initiatives in support of underprivileged groups and sustainable environmental conservation efforts.

For more information on #BuatBaikTogether and 7-Eleven Community Care, visit www.7eleven.com.my or follow 7ElevenMalaysia on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.