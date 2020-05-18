Business after Covid-19

GROUPM hosted a virtual round table entitled “Business Unusual – A look at life after Covid-19”, in an effort to share key learnings from their clients working across critical business verticals on how they are currently navigating businesses in such unusual times.

Moderated by Sheila Shanmugam, managing director of m/Six Malaysia, the panellists comprised leaders in various industries such as Adam Wee Abdullah, CMO of CIMB Bank, Schrene Goh, vice president of Marketing Pos Malaysia, Philip See, CEO of Firefly Malaysia Airlines Group, Lai Shu Wei, vice president and head of marketing for unifi, as well as GroupM Malaysia CEO Chanchal Chakrabarty and APAC CEO m/Six, Kevin Rooney.

Each panellist shared their unique perspective on how this unprecedented pandemic has impacted and will continue to impact their own organisations and respective industries at large. In total, 97 viewers comprising of GroupM talents and clients tuned in to the discussion.