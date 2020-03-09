Calling all Hello Kitty fans!

7-ELEVEN MALAYSIA has once again teamed up with Sanrio to launch a unique rendition of the popular cartoon character Hello Kitty for its collectable premium loyalty programme, Hello Kitty Career Plates.

The one-of-a-kind Hello Kitty Career Plates collection comes in 29 attractive designs, each featuring various occupations such as firefighter, entrepreneur, pilot, banker and many others.

From now until April 19, customers are rewarded with programme stickers for every purchase of RM5 and above in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlets.

A bonus sticker will be given if the purchase includes a selected partner product from brands such as Cadbury, Mentos and Wonda. With a total of 14 stickers, a Hello Kitty Career Plate can be redeemed for free.

Alternatively, customers can also purchase a Career Plate at RM9.90 alongside seven stickers. The redemption period for this campaign ends on April 26.

7-Eleven Malaysia marketing general manager Ronan Lee said: “Hello Kitty is evergreen and very popular among Malaysians of all ages, and this exclusive collectible series would definitely be a hit amongst fans. Our portrayal of careers ranges from the traditional, to current generation choices such as influencers or e-gamers which also [teaches] our children about the myriad of career options out there.”

Lee added: “As a bonus, fans may also participate in our social media contest Answer, Share & Win and stand a chance to take home a Hello Kitty Career Plate. To participate in the contest, one just has to answer a posted question correctly on our official Facebook page @7ElevenMalaysia. There are eight rounds in total.”

So, hurry to your nearest 7-Eleven and enjoy its latest offerings, from Aiskleem to its extensive 7-Eleven packaged bakery selections, as well as its delectable range of imported and trending products and scrumptious selection of onigiri and chilled Ready-to-Eat meals, followed by the coolest drink on earth, 7-Eleven’s signature Slurpee, and be rewarded with programme stickers to begin your Hello Kitty Career Plates collection.