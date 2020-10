Fans of Pokémon have reason to cheer as 7-Eleven Malaysia, the nation’s largest convenience chain store has launched yet another loyalty programme that features the popular Japanese franchise.

The Pokémon Poké Plates 2.0 collection comes in 30 vibrant designs, each featuring popular Pokémon characters such as the all-time favourites Pikachu, Venusaur, Dedenne, Charizard, Blastoise, Sylveon, Zamazenta, Gyrados, Tyranitar, MewTwo and many others.

Customers are rewarded with programme stickers from now until Dec 6 for every purchase of RM5 and above in a single receipt at any 7-Eleven Malaysia outlet. Bonus stickers will be rewarded if the purchase includes a selected partner product from brands like Coca-Cola, Goodday, Mamee and Nestlé.

With a total of 12 stickers, a free Pokémon Poké Plate 2.0 can be redeemed. Another option for customers is to purchase a Poké Plate 2.0 at RM9.90 alongside 6 stickers.

7-Eleven Malaysia Marketing General Manager Ronan Lee said that due to the overwhelming response to their previous redemption campaign, the company is pleased to present the return of the highly successful Pokémon Poké Plates series. He explained that it is the follow up to last year’s eventful campaign, exclusively available at all 7-Eleven Malaysia stores nationwide, both Peninsular and East Malaysia.

In conjunction with the Pokémon Poké Plates™ 2.0 collectibles loyalty programme, 7-Eleven Malaysia will also be having an “Answer & Win” contest from now until Dec 1. The social media contest is open to all the fans, with exclusive prizes up for grabs. There are four rounds all told in which three multiple choice questions related to Pokémon characters and the redemption campaign will be posted for each round on 7-Eleven Malaysia’s official Facebook page.

7-Eleven Malaysia’s latest product offerings include the trending exclusive Limited Halloween Edition Daebak Ghost Pepper Combo Pack which comes with the Daebak Ghost Pepper Spicy Chicken Noodle and the all-new Ghost Pepper flavoured cola drink. Its ever-expanding bakery range – including Banana Cake and Chocolate Doughnut – pairs perfectly with the Poké Plates, as each tasty treat fit nicely on the square plates. What’s more, 7-Eleven customers can now have meals on-the-go and daily essentials delivered to doorstep via Foodpanda.

7-Eleven Malaysia is the largest stand-alone convenience store-chain nationwide, with close to 2,400 outlets across the country. The launch of Pokémon Poké Plates 2.0 extends the journey to continuously aspire to elevate customers’ shopping experiences and scale greater heights as the leading convenience store operator in Malaysia. To achieve expectations in providing convenience to customers, 7-Eleven Malaysia opts to stay true to its motto, Always There for You.

Be sure to hunt down these plates at the nearest 7-Eleven store nationwide as they will only be available for a limited time and while stocks last. Also, download the My7E™ app today to grab your favourites at member-price and other amazing in-app deals.

For more information, follow 7ELevenMalaysia on Facebook and Instagram, or visit www.7eleven.com.my