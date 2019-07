CANON Marketing Malaysia has introduced two new stylish and compact iNSPiC instant camera printers.

The iNSPiC instant camera printers, iNSPiC [S] and iNSPiC [C] are new additions to the Mini Photo Printer range alongside with the rebranding of its Mini Photo Printer to iNSPiC [P].

iNSPiC which stands for “Inspiring Pictures,” is a portable and pocket-sized instant camera printer that combines printing and sharing on the go with digital camera capability.

Designed to bring back the joy of sharing printed photos instantly; the iNSPiC series unlocks precious moments captured on the device by printing and sharing it with friends and family in a matter of seconds.

The iNSPiC can also reprint the same photos by syncing your smartphone via Bluetooth.

Head of Consumer System Products Division of Canon Marketing Malaysia, Sandy Lim said the series marks a milestone for Canon in producing its very first instant camera printers that complement its extensive range of photo printers.

“Canon encourages visual storytelling for which we are continuously innovating and launching exciting imaging solutions that will enhance the overall experience in capturing moments that matter.

“The new addition to the Mini Photo Printer range continues this tradition and we are confident it will inspire endless fun and creativity to bring vibrant and colourful photos to life,” she added.