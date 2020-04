AT this point of time, the Covid-19 pandemic and recently extended movement control order (MCO) has introduced us to a new normal. Healthcare frontliners all over the world have been putting in their best efforts to battle the outbreak to keep us all safe.

In Sunway Medical Centre Velocity (SMCV), the doctors, nurses and staff are working around the clock and to the best of their ability to ensure everyone who walks in and out of their doors are kept safe and provided with the best care. These are some of the efforts carried out at the present moment to adapt, adjust and provide all with utmost safety.

Putting the patients first

From the very start, SMCV has set up tents outside the hospital to separate high risk and low risk patients to protect the patients and prevent the spread of the possible Covid-19 infection. This continues inside the hospital where different wards have been allocated to separate these groups. Staff are also practising social distancing between themselves and their patients where necessary to reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

For patients who wish to speak with a doctor during this time, SMCV has set up a teleconsultation service to allow patients to receive health advice from SMCV’s specialists or medical officers from the comfort of their homes. patients can make follow-up appointments, receive medication prescriptions and specialised health advisory where necessary depending on patient’s medical history and current health status. Aside from that, SMCV is also offering medication delivery to patient’s doorsteps in an effort to keep patients safe while they stay at home during this MCO.

To make a teleconsultation appointment, patients only need to visit SMCV’s website and select from their list of participating medical specialities, such as Cardiology, Dermatology, Paediatrics and Psychiatry among others, and book their appointment online accordingly.

Dr Irene Lee, who specialises in Dermatology explains the importance of carrying out teleconsultation services.

“Recently I had a couple of sessions with patients from other states who were unable to visit the hospital due to the MCO – for example, one of them was on long term medications and was at risk of a flare up should the medications be stopped, and some other patients, condition was worsening and needed adjustments to their medications. When used wisely, these teleconsultations can be a very good tool to deliver our healthcare services to these patients,” she says.

SMCV is also offering free teleconsultation services with a medical officer daily from 3-4pm for non-emergency health conditions. The officers can provide health advisory for minor ailments, as well as preventive health advice for patients of all ages.