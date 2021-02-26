Carlsberg brings festive cheer to 2,000 families

HOPING for a better tomorrow was made possible for 8,000 underprivileged Malaysians following Carlsberg’s pledge of RM1 million through its ‘Celebrate Prosperity, Cheers For Tomorrow’ food aid campaign this festive season. In partnership with theSun, Star Foundation, Yayasan Nanyang Press, The Borneo Post and See Hua Daily News, Carlsberg provided RM500 worth of food supplies to 2,000 families each, whose livelihood were impacted by the Covid-19 and flash floods. Needy individuals from B40 income group, orphans, or family with single parent, and with disabled (OKU) members were prioritised.

“I lost my husband who suffered a sudden heart attack in 2016, and this has impacted my family financially. Being a single mother of three and caring for my elderly folks, I had to take on two jobs to feed my family. Unfortunately, I lost my jobs due to the pandemic and sought to delivering home-cooked meals to make ends meet,” said 51-year-old Koh Hooi Siang from Kajang, Selangor.

Valli Ranggasamy from Sungai Petani, Kedah heard about the food aid from friends who shared on WhatsApp said, “I am thankful for the food aid by Carlsberg which has helped me to support and feed my family,” said the 61-year-old single mother.

Tony Tuan, a Kelabit native of Sarawak who is self-employed and impacted by the Covid-19 said, “I will utilise the food aid fund to purchase grocery items for my wife and two kids which should sustain us for more than 10 days with the amount received from Carlsberg Malaysia”.

Selvarani Supramaniam who suffers from hyperthyroidism has impacted her to apply for jobs and has been depending solely on her spouse’s income. “Despite the odds, we would still have to fulfil our family’s basic necessities and children’s education while things progress to normal,” said Selvarani.

Loo Wun Joung, a night market peddler from Lumut, Perak and a father of four said, “I am grateful for the RM500 food aid which we will be putting to good use and buy daily necessities for my children,” said 46-year-old Loo.

One of the Carlsberg’s ‘Celebrate Prosperity, Cheers for Tomorrow’ food aid recipients Annamary Rajoo from Kedah said: “My husband lost his job for the past one year thus we defaulted on our mortgage. We had to borrow money from people to support our lives and children’s education, and some were kind enough to donate groceries to us occasionally,” said Annamary.

Stefano Clini, managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia said: “We are humbled by the gratitude shown and kind words expressed by the food aid campaign recipients. These RM1 million worth of food aid has not only put food on the table but also gave a ray of hope to lives amid this trying time. We would like to thank our media partners for the relentless support and together, we are living our Purpose of Brewing a Better Today and Tomorrow,” said Clini.

The ‘Celebrate Prosperity, Cheers For Tomorrow’ food aid campaign has benefitted Malaysians of all races, a majority of them are from Sarawak, Selangor, Sabah and Pahang who have been severely impacted by Covid-19 and flash floods; and of which, 800 recipients are from the B40 income group, 424 single parents, 415 who are or have family members in the OKU category, 348 flood victims, and 33 orphans.

This campaign is the second Covid-19 relief efforts by Carlsberg Malaysia to support Malaysian communities in its efforts to mitigate the effects of the pandemic. The first campaign was Safer Schools where Carlsberg Malaysia pledged RM1.5 million through its flagship community project, Top Ten Charity Campaign, to provide a safer learning environment for 1 million schoolchildren nationwide by donating thermometers and disinfection services to 680 Chinese and Tamil schools.

Visit http://www.carlsbergmalaysia.com.my on the efforts by the brewer amidst the pandemic to help consumers, customers and communities at large to weather these difficult times.