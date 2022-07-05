Carlsberg Golf Classic is back on the fairway!

AFTER a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Carlsberg Golf Classic is now back at it again, with RM1.6 million worth of prizes up for grabs.

The tournament is expected to attract more than 3,800 golfers from 32 participating golf clubs nationwide, who will compete on some of the country’s most challenging and beautiful golf courses from July to November 2022.

Preliminary leg schedules show that 18 of the 32 first legs will be in the Klang Valley, five down south, three up north, and four in Sabah and Sarawak.

Since its beginning in 1993, the Carlsberg Golf Classic has fostered the growth of local golf clubs and is well-known in the golf industry as the largest and longest-running amateur golf series in the country.

“Our investments behind the three-decade long Carlsberg Golf Classic tournament shows our unwavering support towards the sport, the golfing fraternity and the golfing industry,” said Stefano Clini, Carlsberg Malaysia’s Managing Director, during the media launch at The Saujana Golf & Country Club.

“To us, Carlsberg is all about bringing people together for celebration. Hence, we upped the game this year with greater prizes and excitement for both avid and new golfers to play, network and talk about golf in a fun, exciting and less competitive setting,” he added.

Clini further noted that they have elevated the standard with their inaugural Carlsberg Golf Festival in conjunction with the National Finals, novelty shots on the green, and specialty beers such as Carlsberg Smooth Draught and the non-alcoholic Somersby 0.0 sparkling fruit drink.

There will be two Hole-in-One prizes at the National Finals, consisting of the Mercedes Benz A200 Sedan and E200.

While in the qualifying round, golfers also had the opportunity to win Hole-in-One prizes consisting of a Garmin Approach Z80, a Garmin Fenix 5 plus titanium, and a pair of RM2,000-worth Adidas Dress Like a Pro outfits.