CARLSBERG is celebrating Oktoberfest with nationwide promotions, limited-edition merchandise, and free rides to exclusive events and participating outlets throughout the month.

The brewer is partnering with almost 350 bars and restaurants throughout the country for the Oktoberfest celebrations, offering the seasonal 500ml Oktoberfest beer stein which consumers can redeem when they enjoy beer at participating outlets while stocks last.

The biggest Carlsberg Oktoberfest parties will be at six locations, kicking off with the Starlight Carnival at Century Lake Park, SkyAvenue, Resorts World Genting every Thursday to Saturday from 10 Oct to Nov 2, followed by Beach Club in KL on Oct 11, LED Modern Bar in Johor Bahru on Oct 18, Vangohh Eminent Hotel & Spa in Bukit Mertajam on Oct 24, and TGG Publika in KL and the Malaysian German Society in Penang on Oct 25 & 26.

These flagship celebrations will offer fun games, live music performances, German folk dances, and a range of quality beers, stouts and ciders served by the Carlsberg brand ambassadors in traditional dirndl dresses for patrons to get in on the Oktoberfest revelry.

To encourage Malaysians to celebrate responsibly by not drinking and driving, Carlsberg is also activating its #CelebrateResponsibly campaign in partnership with e-hailing providers Grab and Riding Pink, a women-only ride service, to offer free rides to and from participating Carlsberg outlets throughout Malaysia during the Oktoberfest celebrations and promotions.

Consumers can enjoy up to RM20 off each ride when they use the promo code CELEBRATERESPONSIBLY, which can be redeemed between 5pm and 1am daily until Oct 31.

“Through consumer engagement in previous #CelebrateResponsibly activations, more than half were unaware of the legal blood alcohol content (BAC) limit in Malaysia of 0.08%, which if exceeded can lead to serious legal and life-threatening consequences of driving while drunk,” said Carlsberg Malaysia corporate communications and CSR director Pearl Lai.

#CelebrateResponsibly is in support of Carlsberg’s sustainability strategy, “Together Towards ZERO”, where it sets a bold ambition for a society with zero irresponsible drinking in line with its global purpose of Brewing for a Better Today and Tomorrow.

For the full list of participating outlets and Oktoberfest party dates, visit the brand Facebook page at CarlsbergMY or check out www.probablythebest.com.my.