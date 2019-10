IN conjunction with its 50th anniversary this year, Carlsberg Malaysia and three of its brands – Carlsberg, Somersby and Royal Stout won four prestigious awards respectively at The Edge Billion Ringgit Club (BRC) Awards, the Putra Brand Awards, the World Beer Awards and the International Beer Challenge 2019!

Judged by independent industry professionals and voted by consumers, these coveted corporate and brand awards were recognitions of its commitments in business sustainability and product innovations.

“These recognitions for Carlsberg Malaysia and its award-winning portfolio of brands are timely as this year, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our establishment in Malaysia. A testament to our corporate excellence and product quality in constant pursuit of excellence,” said Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Ted Akiskalos.

At the prestigious The Edge Billion Ringgit Club (BRC) Awards held in September, Carlsberg Brewery Malaysia Berhad bagged the Best Corporate Responsibility Award for public listed companies under RM10 billion market capitalisation for the financial year 2018.

This was the second award for the brewer following its maiden win in 2014. The recognition lauds the brewer’s relentless efforts for its sustainability priorities named Together Towards ZERO and its three decade long commitment in fundraising for the development of Chinese education via its flagship community engagement project – Top Ten Charity Campaign, which has to date raised over RM536 million for over 600 Chinese schools and education institutions.

At the Putra Brand Awards, Carlsberg and Somersby received silver and bronze awards respectively under the Beverage-Alcoholic category thanks to the votes of confidence and trust from Malaysian consumers.

These accreditations mark the tenth consecutive win for Carlsberg; and a third consecutive win for Somersby - which outperformed other ciders gaining recognition in the category.

Building on its recent inclusion in the FTSE Russell FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (“F4GBM”) Index, Carlsberg Malaysia is now among the 71 leading Malaysian public- listed companies that demonstrated strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices and performance.

“Our inclusion in the F4GBM Index is a humbling encouragement of our ongoing efforts toward responsible business practices. We are grateful for the endorsement from the investment community that acknowledges our efforts in sustainability and sounds corporate governance.”, added Akiskalos.

Carlsberg Malaysia is one among the three fast-moving consumer goods companies; and the only brewer to make it in the listing.