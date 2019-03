THIS Saturday, Carlsberg Malaysia is set to pledge its support for the Earth Hour movement for the 11th consecutive year.

All non-essential lights will be switched off at its Shah Alam brewery and 17 sales offices nationwide together from 8.30pm to 9.30pm together with over 45 sites across Carlsberg’s markets globally.

Carlsberg Malaysia’s Earth Hour innitiative since 2008 has enabled the company to save more than 3,930 kilowatt hours (kWh) at its brewery, equivalent to carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions reduction of 2,860kg. The energy saved is equal to an average Malaysian’s energy consumption for 10 months and can power a 40-watt lightbulb for more than 11 years!

Carlsberg Malaysia’s Supply Chain Director, Piotr Zajac, said in 2018, the company reduced its total thermal energy usage while simultaneously increasing biogas usage, a renewable energy source, by 28%.

“Our efforts for carbon footprint reduction also extend to our products, including changing to a thinner, lighter gauge for aluminium can walls and applying additional coating to our returnable glass bottles to reduce scuffing and improving their lifespan up to twice as long,” he added.

Carlsberg Group’s global sustainability programme - Together Towards ZERO, focuses on ZERO Carbon Footprint, ZERO Water Waste, ZERO Irresponsible Drinking, and a ZERO Accidents Culture in line with Carlsberg’s purpose of Brewing for a Better Today & Tomorrow.

Under the ZERO Carbon Footprint initiative, the Carlsberg Group aims to achieve zero carbon emissions across all its markets, while Carlsberg’s Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink (4Rs) programme aims to encourage the return of all reusable bottles, kegs and crates from market to brewery via an incentive scheme, to reduce its global carbon footprint.