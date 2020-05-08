Carlsberg Smooth Draught offers coffee shop operators a smoother business recovery

LIVING up to its brand promise of being Probably The Smoothest Beer In The World, Carlsberg Smooth Draught offers smoother business resumptions for coffee shop operators with a RM3.5 million subsidy and promotion to smoothen traditional eateries’ business recovery following the impact from Covid-19.

The fund is Carlsberg’s pledge of solidarity and support towards the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors General Association (MSCSPGA) by subsidising the utilities payment, up to three months, of 1,000 small and medium-sized coffee shop operators nationwide. In addition, the brewer while also run a price-off promotion that enables participating coffee shops to make higher profitability with every bottle of Carlsberg Smooth Draught sold.

From May to July, consumers can enjoy RM1 off on big bottles of Carlsberg Smooth Draught (580ml) at participating coffee shops, where Carlsberg will donate an additional 50 sen per bottle sold to operators in hopes of increasing their profit margin for a smoother recovery towards the gradual lifting of the movement control order (MCO).

Stefano Clini, managing director of Carlsberg Malaysia, said, “Coffee shops are integral to the local F&B market by serving thousands of Malaysians daily in their neighbourhoods and we are grateful for their support of our brands. This initiative is the result of collaboration and endorsement by the Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors’ General Association (MSCSPGA) on how Carlsberg can help provide relief to low-income coffee shop operators who have been financially impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.”

“Taking a cue from Carlsberg Smooth Draught’s ‘smooth’ brand identity, our investment of RM3.5 million intends to smoothen their recovery as business picks up by defraying their burden of fixed operating costs. Beer lovers can also play a part in supporting their local coffee shop or food court simply by enjoying RM1 off Probably The Smoothest Beer, where we pledge an additional 50 sen to the operator for every big bottle of Carlsberg Smooth Draught sold,” Clini added.

MSCSPGA president Datuk Ho Su Mong commented, “Following the Covid-19 pandemic and the MCO in Malaysia, coffee shop operators have suffered daily losses up to 30% as business has been more than sluggish. With Carlsberg Smooth Draught’s efforts, we hope to see that this programme will help low-income operators to survive these difficult times. In fact, I’m glad that Carlsberg has also helped to promote the list of participating F&B operators open for delivery and takeaway during the MCO period on social media.”

To support participating F&B outlets near you, check out the full list of eateries available for takeout or delivery here: www.bit.ly/CarlsbergxRestaurantBars.