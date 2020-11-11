Carry the Merry

THE first signs of the Holidays are here with the launch of the Starbucks Holiday menu and its iconic red cups. To celebrate and bring the spirit of comfort and hope to the people’s hearts and homes, not only will customers be treated with their year-end favourites such as the Toffee Nut Crunch Latte and Peppermint Mocha, but there will also be the new Jolly Baked Apple Latte, Jolly Baked Apple Cold Brew and Jolly Baked Apple Nitro Cold Brew to enjoy together with a collection of must-have gifts for your friends and loved ones.

Joining the beverages is the equally festive merchandise collection that features many “must-have” gifts. The Starbucks “Home for the Holidays” Collection showcases a series of cups, tumblers and mugs in a warm and cheerful home setting, celebrating the enchantment of the holiday season with appearances from adorable household pets.

The collection will also feature returning favourites, including the Starbucks x Stanley collection with brand new shapes, bringing some excitement to the overall selection.

The collection also introduces festively designed reusable cups to inspire customers to make sustainable choices during this holiday season.

For more flexible gifting choices, customers can select from a variety of festive holiday designs and colours including the Animal Santa Starbucks Card, the Snowman Starbucks Card, the Gingerbread Man Starbucks Card and also the Merry Christmas Starbucks Card. By registering the card on your mobile app, customers can earn rewards and enjoy surprises such as complimentary food and beverages.

Through the Starbucks Rewards programme, members can also redeem the coveted 2021 Starbucks Planner. The new planner comes in two accented colours, the Green Siren Edition and Beige Latte. Both designs are made of 100% vegan leather and pay homage to the burgeoning street fashion culture globally.

This year’s coffee lineup includes the Starbucks Holiday Blend, Starbucks Holiday Blend Espresso Roast and Starbucks Holiday Blonde Roast. Completing the Holiday collection is the delicious and delightful treats such as Dreamy Velvety Cake and Apple Multisee Roll from the Starbucks pastry case.