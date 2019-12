DRIVING a robust dialogue on improving nutritional intake among the urban poor, Nestle Malaysia brought together key stakeholders across government, academia and non-governmental organisations to cast a light on this topic and discuss potential solutions.

There is an evident need to address this issue, as nutrient deficiencies such as malnutrition and obesity are prevalent in families from Malaysia’s B40 community.

To this end, the dialogue session was aimed at sharing diverse, relevant perspectives on the impact of insufficient nutrition among the urban poor and how this barrier can be overcome, in line with the theme, “Happier & Healthier Families – Making Eating Well Accessible for the B40 Community”.

Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad graced the event as keynote speaker. Present as panellists were Professor Dr Zalilah Mohd Shariff, lecturer at the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Universiti Putra Malaysia, Muhammad Kamarulazizi, founder of Kindness Malaysia and Nirmalah Thurai, executive director, Group Corporate Affairs, Nestle Malaysia.