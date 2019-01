TUNKU Abdul Rahman University College (TAR UC) has not initiated a donation drive to collect money from the public.

In a recently released statement, TAR UC said it has come to the attention of the institution that unscrupulous individuals have been approaching members of the public on the pretext of collecting donations.

TAR UC has urged the public not to donate money to these individuals who claim to be collecting donations on behalf of the institution.

According to the statement, request for donation to TAR UC must always be supported by official documents issued by the institution itself.

It added that all donations should be channeled directly into TAR UC’s official bank account.

Details of the types and methods of donation to TAR UC are available on its official website at www.tarc.edu.my.

“In view of this, the act of soliciting donations at public places obviously contravenes our standard operating procedures,” read the statement.

TAR UC has also lodged a police report on the matter.