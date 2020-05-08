Celebrate mum and help support Cameron Highlands farmers with Sama-sama Lokal

MEMBERS of the public can make Mother’s Day extra special by celebrating the queen of their hearts with fresh flowers direct from the farms in Cameron Highlands, while supporting flower farmers who have been struggling to sustain their businesses. Maybank’s Sama-sama Lokal initiative which was created to support hawkers and small businesses who were impacted by the movement control order (MCO), has been expanded to include fresh flower, vegetable and fruit farmers in Cameron Highlands.

Through this initiative, farmers are listed on the bank’s Maybank2u online platform (www.maybank2u.com.my/samasamalokal) to help them gain awareness among the wider community, as many face marketing and logistics issues. In addition, Maybank is subsidising 50% of the delivery charges for the first 2000 customers who place order with these farmers for orders up to 10kg (at RM6 after discount) and the products can be delivered to the whole of Peninsular Malaysia.

To-date, there are seven flower farmers and 14 vegetable farmers listed on Maybank2u and more will be added to the platform. Customers only need to follow these simple steps to make the purchase:

1) Contact the merchant via Whasapp or phone call to place order (mention Sama-sama Lokal).

2) Arrange for delivery or self pick-up.

3) Make payment via online Instant Transfer or Maybank QRPay.

There may be a minimum of 2-day lead time for the order delivery.

Maybank’s Head, Group Virtual Banking, Kalyani Nair said, “Many of our flower farmers in Cameron Highlands are facing extraordinary challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As flowers are deemed non-essential items, their trading activities have been disrupted resulting in a substantial loss of income. This Mother’s Day let us reignite the significance of flowers, a symbol of love, and honour the special women in our lives with roses or daisies from Cameron Highlands. Your simple act of love will also go a long way in supporting these farmers’ livelihood and sustaining the floriculture industry in Cameron Highlands.”

Kalyani added that Maybank has also included Ramadan bazaar merchants on the Sama-sama Lokal platform, to give them an avenue to sell their food and products. The online ordering process has been kept simple as well so that the merchants are not burdened to learn a new technology.

The full listing of the farmers in Cameron Highlands, hawkers, local eateries and merchants can be viewed by all on Maybank2u (www.maybank2u.com.my/samasamalokal).The public is also welcome to submit information of struggling hawkers and merchants in their local communities by filling out a simple form in Maybank2u (www.maybank2u.com.my/kasisupport).