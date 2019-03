GUINNESS is set to celebrate the famous Irish festival of St Patrick’s Day throughout the month of March. The two-day festival promises fun all weekend long for everyone at The Gasket Alley, Petaling Jaya.

People from other regions who are unable to join the ultimate two-day festival are in for a treat too, as they can get together with their friends to celebrate at various events happening in Ipoh, Penang, and Johor for the rest of the month. GUINNESS beer lovers can enjoy their favourite brew with amazing promotions as they join the worldwide St Patrick’s party.

The big celebration happening on March 16 and 17 will feature live music, stand-up comedy, games and activities, amazing prizes, and delicious food with cold, creamy GUINNESS beer.

The St. Patrick’s experience would not be complete without learning more about what gives GUINNESS beer the same great taste and quality worldwide. At the festival, you will get the opportunity to learn more about GUINNESS beer from Cian Hulm, GUINNESS Brand Ambassador. Also, be on the lookout for activities ranging from the Long Bar challenge where you stand to win a trip to Dublin for the GUINNESS X Meatopia festival, to the largest Sláinte in Malaysia – but that is not all! GUINNESS beer lovers who are looking forward to be a part of the ultimate two-day St. Patrick’s weekend festival can sign up in advance and get a free glass of GUINNESS beer to enjoy at the festival.

Foodie fans are in for a treat with the GUINNESS weekend roast with the staple GUINNESS-infused roast, oysters, bacon tacos, and even GUINNESS-infused popcorn and ice cream - all of which of course pair perfectly with velvety, smooth GUINNESS beer. Guests can purchase their favourite stout at RM12 a glass, and RM50 for a set of five as they enjoy the St. Patrick’s spread during the two-day celebration.

Larger groups can sláinte with their friends at the festival with the GUINNESS party keg at RM1,000. This promotion gives groups of up to 10 pax a cordoned off section with their own personal bar and bartender – and of course, St Patrick’s accessories and GUINNESS bites are included! This promotion also entitles the group an entry for the Long Bar challenge.

Marketing Manager of GUINNESS Malaysia Archana Sridhara said the St. Patrick’s festival is deeply embedded in the GUINNESS identity, adding that the brand wanted to celebrate the occassion with GUINNESS beer lovers across Malaysia.

“There is no better way to do this than through a two-day weekend celebration with an array of amazing food, fun activities, and even an opportunity to win a trip to Dublin for the GUINNESS X Meatopia festival. We want to unite people through this unique experience and reward GUINNESS beer lovers with exciting events and promotions all month long,” she said.

In the month of March, consumers can purchase two sets of GUINNESS beer at participating bars and pubs to receive an exclusive GUINNESS pillow that comes in three designs while stocks last. Be sure to purchase your sets early to avoid disappointment.