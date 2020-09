THE Mid-Autumn Festival has always been a celebration of family and togetherness. This year, as everyone adapts to a “new” normal, Starbucks has introduced its specially designed Mooncake gift box that families can extend to each other even while apart. The Exclusive Mooncake Set this year feature flavours inspired by Starbucks’ very own product offerings, including returning favorites such as the Tiramisu Mooncake and Green Tea Key Lime Mooncake, as well as new exciting bold flavours such as the Chocolate Lava Mooncake and Mocha Lava Mooncake.

The mooncakes are housed in a traditionally-inspired Starbucks Mooncake Tiffin Carrier and are available at all stores in Malaysia starting Sept 7 onwards, while stocks last.

New! Chocolate Lava Mooncake

This mooncake is just bursting with chocolates, literally! Inspired by the fan favourite Starbucks Signature Chocolate beverage, the Chocolate Lava Mooncake combines layers of chocolate-infused pastry crust, chocolate lotus filling and a molten chocolate center for a surprising burst of rich flowing chocolatey goodness that oozes out with every bite. This mooncake would be every chocolate lover’s dream come true.

New! Mocha Lava Mooncake

The new Starbucks Mocha Lava Mooncake is a sophisticated twist on one of the most famous espresso beverages: Mocha. Combining both the flavours of Starbucks signature espresso and chocolate gives the lotus its slightly darker hue and bitter-sweet chocolatey taste. In the centre of the mooncake is a soft gooey melted butter blended with a combination of coffee and chocolate syrups.

Returning Favourite! Tiramisu Mooncake

Get ready for a different spin on an old favourite. The traditional flavours of Italy’s most famous dessert are brought into this specially baked mooncake. Encrusted with a smooth and soft coffee-flavoured pastry that is filled with a delicious chocolate lotus with a cheese and mung bean paste centre, this mooncake will be sure to transport you to an Italian countryside.

Returning Favourite! Green Tea Key lime Mooncake

The aromatic matcha crust of a beautiful shade of green is filled green tea lotus paste made from premium green tea powder from East Asia. In the centre of the mooncake is a soft and delicate Key lime filling that is just bursting with sweet and tangy flavors. This new take on a classic dessert taste as refreshing as it sounds – satisfying both the taste buds and the eye.

The mooncakes are all packed inside an intricately designed Starbucks Mooncake Tiffin Carrier, which was inspired by the ‘Porcelain Tingkat’ used by the local Peranakan communities sometime in the 20th Century to serve Chinese New Year tidbits such as melon seeds and other homemade snacks. The surface of the Tiffin Carrier showcases the Osmanthus flower in its full bloom, which in Chinese culture symbolises the autumn season. Surrounding the chrysanthemum is a pair of optimistic bunnies gazing into the full moon.

To further welcome the Mid-Autumn festivities, Starbucks has also introduced a collection of tumblers, water bottles and mugs dedicated to the celebration. The Starbucks Mid-Autumn Festival Collection features an adventurous story of auspicious bunnies and the full moon under the night sky. The artwork that is used throughout the collection is structured in consecutive story scenes, ending with the bunnies dancing under the moonlight, symbolising the merriness of the harvest season. The collection’s palette is comprised of a velvet blue and silver grey, accented with red and gold elements to highlight the harvest moon.

The Starbucks Exclusive Mooncake set is priced at RM138.80 each while the Starbucks Mid-Autumn Festival Collection, which launched on Sept 1, is priced from RM75 onwards. The Starbucks Mid-Autumn Festival merchandise collection and exclusive mooncake set will be available at all Starbucks stores in Malaysia from Sept 1 and Sept 7 onwards, respectively.

For more information, please visit the Starbucks Malaysia website at www.starbucks.com.my.