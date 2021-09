MAGGI celebrates 50 years of memories in Malaysia with the return of MAGGI Sah Malaysia.

Since introduction in 1971, MAGGI 2-Minute Noodles (M2MN) have become an iconic meal for Malaysians, creating many memorable moments together, no matter where they are in the world, MAGGI noodles always reminds them of home.

This very taste of “home” is the pride of the MAGGI brand, to serve Malaysians with an authentic, accessible and affordable taste.

Today, the MAGGI brand has become a trusted brand in many Malaysian households, supporting families in creating affordable, tasty homecooked meals with the right portion of protein and vegetables added to achieve a balanced serving.

“We are honoured to be Malaysians’ ally in the kitchen for the past 50 years, assisting many families in creating affordable, tasty and balanced homecooked meals every day which brings back cherished taste memories.”

“We are thrilled to be celebrating this momentous milestone in the brand’s history, alongside the nation’s 64th anniversary of independence, and we will continue to strive for greater camaraderie – with the #KitaJagaKita spirit,” said Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad, MAGGI, Business Executive Officer, Geetha Balakrishna.

Inspired by the display of solidarity by Malaysians amid uncertain times, MAGGI Sah Malaysia was inaugurated, last year, to celebrate the resilience of the Malaysian community and rally support for, those in need.

A total of 50,000 meal kits were distributed to B40 communities through the MAGGI Sah Malaysia Shop & Reward Contest in 2020, in which consumers were able to help contribute essential food items in the form of meal kits, with every purchase of any MAGGI products.

The MAGGI Sah Malaysia Shop & Reward Contest also returns for the second consecutive year to continue to uphold its commitment to supporting communities in need, both in and out of the kitchen.

MAGGI Sah Malaysia, which provides a platform to support the underprivileged families, aims to donate another 50,000 meal kits to B40 households across, Malaysia this year.

“The ongoing pandemic has put a strain on many Malaysians, in particular, the B40 communities. Hence, we hope to uplift and empower affected Malaysians through food, which always has the ability to bring people together. Our B40 initiatives aim to provide the families with the foundation and the know-hows to create tasty, balanced, and affordable meals, which is in line with Nestlé Malaysia’s wider efforts to bring much-needed relief to vulnerable communities, especially in these challenging times,” added Geetha.

To participate in contest, purchase any MAGGI product worth RM5 and participate in the MAGGI Sah Malaysia Shop & Reward Contest via WhatsApp or through online form, available, on the MAGGI website, from Aug 1 to Sept 30, 2021.

Consumers will stand a chance to win attractive prizes and help contribute to communities in need, at the same time.

For every 10,000 entries received, 1,000 meal kits will be donated based on participants’ regional states and the 50,000 meal kits will be distributed in Malaysia.