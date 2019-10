IN conjunction with Deepavali, 7-Eleven Malaysia and NGOHub Asia recently held a joyous festive celebration with the community of Persatuan Kebajikan SVM Selangor & Kuala Lumpur.

The home is dedicated to caring for the handicapped, mentally unwell, orphans and old folks. Established in 2009 by Theresa Bhavani and her late husband, the organisation provides necessities and shelter to a total of 16 residents.

The celebration started off with the volunteers decorating the centre with Deepavali décor and ornaments, while the residents were treated to an array of delicious Indian cuisine which included a delectable combination of traditional Indian appetisers and desserts.

They were also kept entertained throughout the session with musical performances of the classics and latest hits by a local busker who performed with his guitar.

The celebration concluded with 7-Eleven Malaysia distributing goodie bags containing snacks, beverage and other goodies. The residents also received Deepavali packets.

“It is a pleasure to be spending time with the community here. During this festive period, they would appreciate having some company as it gives them the assurance that there are others who are looking out for them. We at 7-Eleven Malaysia strongly believe in uplifting the lives of those who need us, and knowing the positive impact we make encourages us to continue our efforts,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia General Marketing Manager Ronan Lee.

Persatuan Kebajikan SVM Selangor & Kuala Lumpur welcomes contribution from the society, be it in the form of financial support or in-kind donation. For more information on how to support them, visit their Facebook page.