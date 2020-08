MILO has kicked off a months-long celebration of its 70th anniversary in Malaysia with the MILO 70 Tahun Kebaikan Dalam 70 Hari (MILO 70 Years of Goodness in 70 Days) Contest. The contest, running for 70 days beginning 20 July through Sep 27, offers MILO consumers the chance to win cash prizes and limited MILO merchandise worth over RM550,000.

More than 900 prizes will be given away, from daily cash prizes worth RM700 awaiting three lucky winners (for 70 days) to weekly cash prizes of RM7,000 for two lucky winners (for 10 weeks). Three very lucky winners will walk away with the grand cash prize of RM70,000 each.

Meanwhile, 700 consolation prize winners will get to take home the limited edition vintage MILO gym bag adorned with the iconic MILO logo from the 1950s.

“Over the course of our 70-year history in Malaysia, MILO has formed a special bond with its people, deeply rooted in the goodness of MILO that has nourished generations of champions with nutritious energy and the inspiration to grow with sports. This contest is our way of thanking Malaysians for making MILO their number one choice, while ensuring that we pass on the goodness as we continue to go further together in years to come,” said Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad MILO Business Unit Business Executive Officer Ng Su Yen.

The MILO 70 Tahun Kebaikan Dalam 70 Hari Contest welcomes all MILO consumers across its diverse product portfolio, who are legal residents of Malaysia with a valid identification document, aged 18 years and above. To enter, consumers need to make a minimum purchase of RM15 worth of any MILO Powder, Mixes, UHT, Cans or PET variant in a single receipt from any participating outlet.

Consumers would then need to write their name, ID number and email address (if any) on the original receipt and WhatsApp it to 017-3360718.