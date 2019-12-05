Celebrating the season of giving

AN array of activities and shopping treats awaits shoppers of Sunway Pyramid this Christmas period from now until Dec 29, as the iconic shopping mall will be ushering in the season of giving and festive cheer with a German twist.

Inspired by the Dresden Christmas Market, the oldest Christmas market in Germany, shoppers that enter the concourse through the traditional market arch will find themselves being transported to Altmarkt Square, where the market is located surrounded by traditional German buildings and decor.

In the heart of the concourse sits a 36-feet tall traditional Christmas Pyramid, featuring a magnificent display of rotating German carved figures on each level.

For this jolly time of the year, each Sunway Mall is celebrating a unique Christmas Market from countries across Europe such as Finland, Austria, France and Poland.

“Christmas is a time of coming together and sharing happiness and warmth. This year, we are thrilled to reveal the German Christmas Market with much gratitude to our distinguished partners from the Malaysian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry for their invaluable advisory role,” said Sunway Malls & Theme Parks CEO HC Chan.

As for activities that are lined up, shoppers can complete a special Christmas e-passport with five different activities. Completing a minimum of three out of the five activities will qualify participants for a reward, and one entry for a lucky draw to stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

On the weekends, Father Christmas will be present to liven up the festivities and meet shoppers from 1pm and 3pm. Shoppers will also be able to experience snow at the festive concourse from 1pm, 3pm, 5pm and 7pm. These special events will take place every Saturday and Sunday from now until Dec 25.

To add even more cheer, spending a minimum of RM400 (RM300 for Citibank Visa Credit Card Cardmembers) in two receipts will allow shoppers to redeem an exclusive Sunway Malls Furoshiki Gift Wrap.

A sustainable, eco-friendly alternative to gift wrapping, the gift wrap can be reused for various occasions. To discover ways to use the gift wrap, visit sunwaypyramid.com/scarf.

Meanwhile, shoppers that spend RM800 (RM700 for Citibank Visa Credit Cardmembers) in three receipts will be able to redeem a The Body Shop Christmas Gift Set.

For more information, call 03-74943100 and follow www.facebook.com/sunway pyramid, @Sunway_Pyramid on Instagram, the Sunway Pyramid mobile app on AppStore and PlayStore, or visit www.sunwaypyramid.com/ GreatChristmasMarket.