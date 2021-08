After a successful run of the pilot programme in the 2019, UCSI University and Public Bank are bringing back the National English Language Essay Competition to pique the interest and love for the nation amongst the youth.

This competition is held in conjunction with the 64th Merdeka Day celebrations with the aim of encouraging Malaysian secondary school students to be interested in social and community issues, and to express their thoughts through the art of essay writing using the English language.

The topic of this year’s competition is “Malaysia celebrates its 64th Independence Day this year 2021. To you, what does gaining independence mean and how does it impact the future generation of the nation?”.

UCSI University will be giving away RM20,000 worth of prizes and tuition fee waivers of up to RM100,000 to the winners of the competition.

As the main sponsor of this competition, Public Bank Managing Director Tan Sri Datuk Sri Tay Ah Lek believes that this initiative would promote the use of the English language as it is an important tool to equip the younger generation with English proficiency as a business language used worldwide.

Tay also said that the bank’s affirmative action in this continuous collaboration is laudable as it will definitely enhance the prestige and importance in promoting the use of the English language amongst the youth, and enhance their competitiveness. This, in the long run, will benefit the country.

Public Bank has been active in corporate social responsibility projects that are beneficial towards nation building in various area, especially in the education sector.

UCSI University Centre for Languages Director Daria Morozova, who is chairing the competition, said the competition was quintessentially the university’s way of inculcating the expression of love for the country among the younger generation.

“This essay writing competition is a step in the right direction for students to articulate their ideas and ideals for how a nation should move forward,” she said.

This year’s competition is open to all students between 16 and 20 years old. Submission entries will be accepted until Aug 31.

For more information, visit apps.ucsiuniversity.edu.my/essay/