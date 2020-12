PUAN Sri Tiara Jacquelina is a Malaysian film and stage icon and arts advocate, best remembered for producing, directing and starring in award-winning productions such as Puteri Gunung Ledang and Ola Bola the Musical.

She is also an astute dealmaker, successful entrepreneur and creator of unique Glamping resorts like Tiarasa Escapes in Janda Baik. Tiara has now added a new feather in her cap by joining the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) as a member of its Board of Trustees (BoT).

Her involvement comes at a very crucial period for MAF due to the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country’s economy as well as Malaysians living with HIV, which left many without livelihoods and impoverished.

With her extensive and proven track record in the entertainment, leisure and tourism industries, Tiara will bring a great wealth of experience and valuable contribution in helping the Malaysian AIDS Foundation to forge forward during these trying times.

“It is my honour and privilege to be on board, and to serve a community I think can relate to me. My heart goes out to people living with HIV, especially the women and children who desperately need our support to cope with the poverty and pressure of stigma and discrimination,” said Tiara.

“Of all the different hats I have worn, and the different roles I have played, this role will be most challenging because it could potentially change and even save lives. I will do my best to fulfil my commitment as a trustee of the MAF board, and want to learn more about the latest HIV/AIDS developments, so I can be a good advocate.”