THE 21st Malaysian Finance Association Conference 2019 was recently held at Sunway University.

Dubbed as one of the most important finance research conferences in Malaysia. The annual conference provides an open platform for scholars and practitioners in the field to meet and share their current research and exchange ideas and information on new developments in the areas of finance and economics.

The two-day conference was officially launched by Malaysian Finance Association president Professor Catherine Ho Soke Fun, Sunway University vice-chancellor Professor Graeme Wilkinson, and Sunway Group chief financial officer Chong Chang Choong.

In his opening address, Chong said in a digital age, the rapid advancement of technology is transforming the workplace and the world, including the financial sector.

“Fintech or financial technology, is now no longer a peculiar term. The ever-evolving Fintech services are beginning to be adopted by the tech-savvy and sophisticated consumers of today.

“We are moving towards a future where artificial intelligence and robots will take over most of the clerical and junior executive jobs, including those in the financial sector. I strongly believe education has now become an even more important feature in shaping future generations that will continue to thrive in such a rapid changing technological environment,” Chong said in his opening address.

For scholars, the conference also offers a chance for their papers to be published in the most prestigious international journals in the industry.

This year’s conference, entitled “Charting a New Course in Financial Innovation and Education,” gathered approximately 150 participants from 21 countries around the world including Malaysia, Turkey, Indonesia, Nigeria, Singapore, New Zealand, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Australia, Pakistan, China, United Kingdom, India, Canada, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France, Qatar, and Japan with a total 24 papers being presented across two days.

The papers presented covered all areas of finance including corporate finance, asset pricing, market microstructure, behavioural finance, Islamic finance, financial institutions, international finance, emerging capital markets, and finance education.