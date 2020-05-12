UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, launched the Hana Tajima for Uniqlo 2020 Spring/Summer Collection on May 1. The theme of this latest collection is Changing Bodies, and it refers to LifeWear that can adapt flexibly and conform snugly to women’s bodies which continue to change in subtle ways.

Tajima said: “Our bodies are not static; they grow, change and move. We know this because we feel the subtle differences from day to day. I want to design clothing that embraces these changes. To bring life and joy back into the way we dress. To let each piece be a cherished companion to the wearer. By creating adjustable details, loose and beautifully proportioned silhouettes, these pieces have been made to adapt and fit our bodies every day.”