FIFTY children from the Putra Junior Club (PJC) and Autsome members took part in a batik painting workshop organised by Sunway Putra Mall, as part of the “Bunga Bunga Raya” campaign in conjunction with the Hari Raya festive season.

During the “Kiddies Batik Day” workshop on May 22, 2019, the children were given pre-waxed batik pattern pieces and nifty little kits to paint. The children got to bring their artwork home as souvenirs.

The children also had an opportunity to take part in a ceramic painting session conducted by Kraftangan Malaysia.

“The core objective behind edutainment activities organised specially for PJC and Autsome members are to promote learning through exploration in an inclusive and comfortable environment,” said Sunway Putra Mall’s general manager Phang Sau Lian.

She added that being an “Autism Friendly Mall”, the mall aims to educate the public, and advocate acceptance and celebrate the autism community through specially curated events and activities.

Putra Junior Club (PJC) is a kids club for children between the age of 4 and 12 years old. The Club is a great way for youngsters to make new friends and take part, in exciting events, designed to educate and entertain, throughout the year. Members will also enjoy great discounts at selected outlets.

The Autsome initiative is targeted at individuals diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). It currently has over 600 members.

Sunway Putra Mall’s Autism Friendly Shopping Hours is every Tuesday (except public holidays) from 10am -5pm. The objective of the initiative is to provide an inclusive and comfortable shopping experience for Autsome members.