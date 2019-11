THE holiday season just got a little sweeter with the exclusive ROYCE’ Christmas collection, perfect for gift-giving and beautifully packaged to capture the essence of the Christmas spirit.

Crafted from the finest ingredients and cacao beans, ROYCE’ chocolates and cookies are perfect for seasonal gifting as well as personal indulgence and will certainly make Christmas sweeter for consumers of all ages.

The newest additions to the 2019 Christmas collection include the liquor-free Nama Mild Milk Christmas, the large Christmas Selection and the Happy Selection in a new design.

The ultimate signature ROYCE’ masterpiece, “Nama” means pure or fresh in Japanese. This melt-in-your-mouth ganache chocolate contains the perfect blend of fresh Hokkaido cream together with decadent chocolate, which is then dusted finely with cocoa powder.

Come December, savour the newest liquor-free flavour, Nama Mild Milk Christmas, in a limited-edition Christmas-themed box depicting a Santa Claus scene.

It is filled to the brim with 15 varieties of the finest, most beloved ROYCE’ treats, including special seasonal items like Christmas Cookies and Petit Kurumaro Chocolat, as well as all-time favourites like Pure Chocolate, Nutty Bar Chocolate, R Chocolat and Chocolate Wafers, all lovingly wrapped in the festive gift box.

In a new design within a collectible vintage tin, the Happy Selection is filled with 28 pieces and six varieties of chocolates. It is packed with seasonal specials like Potechi Crunch Chocolate and Strawberry Cream Chocolate Wafers as well as classic choices like R Chocolat and Pure Chocolate.

The ROYCE’ 2019 holiday collection also features a host of other beautifully curated holiday gift options, including Nama Gianduja, Nama Au Lait Winter, Christmas Baton Cookies, Christmas Pure Chocolate and many more.

The 2019 ROYCE’ Christmas collection is available online and in ROYCE’ boutiques nationwide.