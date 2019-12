THE festive spirit was evident in the many hotels and resorts in Penang in the run up to Christmas and the New Year celebrations.

To welcome the season of giving and sharing, Berjaya Penang Hotel feted 41 orphans from Pertubuhan Pembangunan Wanita Tamarai Pulau Pinang and the St Vincent De – Paul movement from the St Francis Xavier’s Church here.

They were treated to an early Christmas spread and an entertaining carolling session by senior citizens of the Molly Merry Christmas group.

Earlier, the children witnessed the lighting up of the hotel’s Christmas tree, which was overseen by the hotel’s executive assistant manager Amran Taib and Penang Island City Councillor Connie Tan Hooi Peng.

The hotel will also showcase many of the traditional mouth-watering dishes associated with the festive period such as turkey and pudding.

Sunway Group fetes the media

Media practitioners and members of their marketing teams were treated to a Christmas and early new year celebration by the group.

At its two hospitality properties – Sunway George Town and Sunway Seberang Jaya, guests can enjoy Christmas deal promotions, including the option of a seafood menu along with the option of turkey and roast beef.

Both Penang Sunway Hotels here are also showcasing the signature dishes of their sister properties located in the Klang Valley, Hanoi (Vietnam) and in Phnom Penh (Cambodia) at their respective coffee houses.

The Signature Dishes are the Char Kway Teow which is the recipe from Sunway Georgetown, the desert Cendol by Sunway Seberang Jaya and Chicken Rice by Sunway Resort Hotel & Spa in Petaling Jaya.

Then, there is the Nasi Lemak Udang Berlada by Sunway Clio Hotel and Fish Head Curry by Sunway Putra Hotel.

From Sunway Phnom Penh, there is the Char Beef Lok Lak and Fried Spring Rolls by Sunway Hanoi.

G Hotel’s charity programme

The hotel has once again completed its annual “A Time to Give” charity programme where 23 children from the Salvation Army Home received presents bought by the hotel guests, associates and donors.

Earlier, the hotel also hosted a media night and a preview of its Christmas specials which included seafood and street food – which according to them, was based on what the guests had listed as their favourite dishes here.

Its general manager Michael Hanratty and its marketing and communications director Christina Tan were on hand to entertain the journalists.

G Hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration in Penang with plenty of food, drinks and entertainment is also one of the best countdown parties in Penang.