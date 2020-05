CIMB Foundation (the Foundation) spread some festive cheer this week by visiting Pusat Jagaan Husna Arrashid, a home for the elderly in Kuala Lumpur, and two homes for orphans and underprivileged children, namely Pertubuhan Kanak-Kanak Insan Istimewa Cemerlang and Rumah Amal Limpahan Kasih located in Rawang and Puchong respectively to provide Raya goodies, care packs and baju raya.

The two-day CSR initiative saw CIMB Foundation handing out kuih raya hampers, care packs comprising supplements, face masks and sanitisers, as well as a RM5,000 voucher for grocery purchases over the course of five months to Pusat Jagaan Husna Arrashid. During the Foundation’s visits to the two orphanages the next day, representatives presented new sets of baju raya to 220 children, most of whom are orphans, children with disabilities, or come from underprivileged backgrounds. The children also received duit raya and packs of kuih raya.

Earlier this week, the CIMB-MyKasih cashless food aid programme in Sabah and Sarawak also kicked off in collaboration with MyKasih Foundation. The programme enables 500 families from the B40 group to purchase a total of RM100,000 worth of provisions using their MyKad at selected retail outlets for the upcoming Hari Raya, Hari Gawai and Kaamatan celebrations.

Datuk Hamidah Naziadin, Chief Executive Officer of CIMB Foundation, said “On top of our COVID-19 support initiatives, CIMB Foundation is happy to spread some festive cheer to the less fortunate by providing them with basic supplies and festive goodies. This is in line with the Foundation’s focus area of Community Development, one of our three pillars. While the festivities may not feel the same this year, we hope our contributions will play a part in making their celebrations feel special. We wish them, and all who are celebrating, a wonderful Hari Raya, Hari Gawai, and Kaamatan.”

Besides these initiatives, CIMB Foundation has been distributing 2,500 packets of bubur lambuk to medical frontliners every Monday during the fasting month. To date, CIMB Foundation has distributed meals and supplies to more than 35,000 people in partnership with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) since the beginning of the MCO period.