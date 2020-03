After the Movement Control Order announcement by the government on March 16, Magnum has complied and will temporarily close all outlets nationwide including suspending all draws from March 18-31.

Magnum CCO Datuk Chan Chee Fai said: “We regret any inconvenience caused by the closure of our outlets. Customers who have purchased advanced draw tickets will be refunded. We will refund all tickets bought for Draw ID: 325/20 (March 18), 326/20 (March 21), 327/20 (March 22), 328/20 (March 25), 329/20 (March 28) and 330/20 (March 29).”

The period of refund will be one month from the date the movement control period is lifted.

Chan added: “This is an unprecedented occurrence and Magnum is serious in monitoring the developments of the Covid-19 outbreak and helping to ensure public safety. Updates on our outlet operations and draws, and any other additional information will be communicated via our digital channels to our customers.”

For more information, visit Magnum’s official website at www.magnum4d.my or download Magnum’s mobile app: Facebook: www.facebook.com/Magnum4D or Instagram: www.instagram.com/Magnum4D.