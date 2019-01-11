CNY cheer at Avenue K

AVENUE K has transformed its atrium into a floral paradise to usher in the Lunar New Year.

In line with the theme, ‘Imperial Blossoms’, the mall’s atrium resembles a blossoming floral market place set in the magnificence of an imperial palace with red lanterns festooned with peonies and ancient Chinese works of art representing the splendour of imperial China.

For Chinese New Year shoppers, the mall has a wide variety of mouth-watering cookies to trendy apparel, fashion accessories and tableware.

In the run up to the Lunar New Year next month, Avenue K will also play host to cultural performances and Chinese New Year themed workshops for children like the Chinese Rattle Drum Making and Water Art Painting.

The mall will also host its signature ceremony where mandarin oranges are rolled out to welcome wealth and money during a lion dance performance on Feb 12.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Avenue K invited 20 old folks from “Rumah Orang Tua Ampang” for a day of shopping and a performance treat featuring Malaysia’s very own Teresa Teng, Chan Ai Chia who entertained them with a rendition of classic Chinese songs.

“Chinese New Year marks a celebration of prosperity and reunion. It is also a time to ensure that the underprivileged do not feel left out in ushering in the Lunar New Year,” said Avenue K’s deputy general manager Phang Sze Sze.

During the event, the senior citizens received ang pow packets from Phang and were treated to a delicious dinner at The Chicken Rice Shop.

Since Valentine’s Day falls during the same period as Chinese New Year this year, the mall is concurrently running a Valentine’s Day giveaway for shoppers who spend RM120 in a single receipt on Feb 14 for the first 50 shoppers to redeem two beautifully decorated cupcakes from Bisou Cupcakes.