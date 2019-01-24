Cold foam crafts from Starbucks Teavana

FOLLOWING the good response to Teavana tea beverages, Starbucks has released yet another new range of Teavana tea beverages.

These new tea-inspired Starbucks coffee and tea beverages with Cold Foam, which combine the velvety mouthfeel of Cold Foam and aromatic Teavana tea beverages, as well as coffee beverages, will tantalise taste buds everywhere. Starting Jan 22, onwards, these new beverages will replace the current Starbucks Teavana promotional lineup.

The Chestnut Black Tea Latte is this year’s familiar comfort to help you unwind this season. Blending finely ground black tea with velvety steamed milk, delectable roasted chestnut sauce, and topped with a sprinkle of chestnut and strawberry bites – this beverage is the perfect choice to celebrate the festive season.

With a hint of honey and fruity notes of mango and passionfruit juice-infused Cold Foam, the refreshing Mango Passionfruit Cold Foam Shaken Iced Black Tea is a match-made-in-heaven.

A dream come true for coffee and tea lovers – Starbucks is reimagining the classic Iced Americano with the infusion of matcha – in the format of meringue-like, earthy Matcha Cold Foam.

Starbucks Malaysia is also sharing the love with the ever-popular ‘Signature Heart’ merchandise collection.

From a lively tumbler charm, adorable water bottles to fun festive tumblers, these will be the most thoughtful gifts for that special someone in your life or to treat yourself. To add to the romantic collection is the Cupid Arrow Starbucks Card and the Heart Shaped Starbucks Card, which comes in a variety of colours and designs. Gifting these cards is a sure way into someone’s heart.

Additionally, Starbucks Malaysia has also introduced new and returning Starbucks Reserve Coffee Beans flown in from around the world.

Experience love at first sip with the new Peru Amazonas Huambo, a coffee grown in the high elevated slopes of the Andes, from several hundred humble coffee farming families around Huambo. The dense rainforest soil and high altitude gives Huambo coffee beans a light body but high acidity and has bright flavours of Morello cherry with a sweet toffee finish.

Not to forget, master the art of coffee brewing to your preference with the Sun-Dried Uganda Sipi Falls. This returning favourite comes from the African region of Uganda, known for its three major waterfalls.

Ripe coffee cherries travel from soil to the Muriba washing station located in the remote region of Tarmine, Tanzania. The high acidity and medium bodied coffee bean comes with aromatic florals with notes of bergamot tea, lemon and grapefruit. Try the outstanding quality of unexpectedly clean, fully washed Tanzania Muriba coffee beans.

Try the new Chestnut Black Tea Latte and Teavana Cold Foam beverages which are priced at RM14 onwards and will be available at all stores from Jan 22. Furthermore, the Signature Heart merchandise is priced from RM48 onwards, while the Starbucks Cards all have a minimum activation of RM30.

Both these collections will be available from Feb 1, 2019 onwards; while the already launched Starbucks Reserve Coffee Blends are priced at RM65 onwards. Both merchandise and whole bean offerings will be available in stores while stocks last.