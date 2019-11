WITH the year-end school holiday season upon us, it’s time to have some fun at the beach by visiting Sunway Lagoon and meet with Captain Quack and several new friends.

The new mascots unveiled by Sunway Lagoon includes Bani the Sun Bear, Zola the White Lion, Mico the Pygmy Marmoset, Patches the Miniature Horse, Ara the Leopard, Mimi and Mimo the otters and Belle the Rat!

Sunway Lagoon’s “Captain Quack and Friend Christmas Sea-Sun” campaign begins from Nov 23 to Dec 31 with a plethora of exciting activities with Captain Quack and friends, such as the largest mascot parade - Summer Splash Parade, Kiddie Paddle Boats, Water Zorb Balls, Acro-BATS, Take Home Garden Workshop, Saving The Magical Stones, Giant Soapy Bubbles, Cupcake Decorating Workshop and Meet and Hug sessions with favourite characters.

Don’t miss the special performances such as the Carnival Circus Special, Wipeout Beach Party, ATV Stunt Show and much more!

“With every campaign, we commit to bring our best to the table to ensure that our visitors have an enjoyable time. We never rest on our laurels and will continue delivering the ‘Best Day Ever’ experience,” said Sunway Lagoon general manager Sean Choo.

Christmas doesn’t always have to be cold. Celebrate Christmas at Malaysia’s largest man-made Surf Beach, from Dec 21 to Dec 25, and visit the Christmas Lighthouse on a colourful island covered with snowfall, to take instagramable photos and be entertained with live performances and fun-filled activities.

A food street called “Christmas at Beach Bistro Street” offers a variety of Christmas delectable treats, mystery gift giveaways and a choir group singing Christmas carols.

Tickets are priced at RM138 for adults, aged 13 and above, and RM113 for children aged 12 years and below. Enjoy great discounts by purchasing the FAMFun package at RM482 (Normal price: RM744) and 4-To-Go package at RM532 (Normal price: RM808)