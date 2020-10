THE Pacific Inter-Link (PIL) Sdn Bhd – a global player in the palm oil and derivatives sector – undertook mangrove planting on Oct 3, at the Kuala Selangor Nature Park. As part of PIL’s sustainability initiatives, a large team of PIL employees were led by PIL Regional Managing Director Fouad Hayel Saeed to undertake in the mangrove planting.

This initiative is a part of the larger sustainability journey undertaken by PIL.

“PIL stands committed to its sustainability commitments and will continue to undertake various activities under a robust Sustainability and CSR programme. PIL being a major player in the palm oil sector has already undertaken significant steps in its sustainability journey,” said Saeed.

“It has released its Sustainability Charter, Responsible Palm Oil Policy, Sustainability Dashboard, Sustainability Governance and Procedure. Keeping in line with the industry standard, PIL releases its Traceability Report in regular frequency. PIL believes that sustainability will continue to become more and more important in the coming period and PIL will continue to contribute to this journey in a meaningful and responsible manner.”

Saeed was accompanied by his family and a large team of nearly 40 employees, with everyone including Saeed participating in the planting exercise under the guidance of the KSNP team.

Upon completion, Saeed thanked the team, reiterating PIL’s commitment towards sustainability and handed over certificates before joining the team for a well-deserved lunch at a nearby restaurant.

Incorporated in 1988 in Kuala Lumpur to promote the export of various commodities and services from Malaysia and the Far East to global markets, PIL has over the past three decades grown into a respected global player in the field of edible oils and consumer goods.

Actively engaged in a diverse range of activities such as manufacturing, refining, trading, tank terminal, marketing of consumer products and shipping services, PIL prides itself on being a focused, well-directed and far-sighted organisation, with the PIL group strongly believing in long-term strategic planning, while at the same time ensuring flexibility to serve customer needs.

To further support the comprehensive implementation of their sustainability programme, PIL has established a sustainability team in Kuala Lumpur and the region covering Malaysia and Indonesia. This team will remain responsible to undertake various Sustainability and CSR initiatives aside from establishing necessary systems and infrastructure to help PIL achieve its sustainability goals and help conduct its future business activities.