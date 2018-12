URBANITES thrive on building their own sanctuary with furnishings that are beautiful, yet functional and comfortable for the home to look inviting and well-put together.

To address this need, Commune, a Singaporean furniture designer and lifestyle company has teamed up with

‘Living Quarters’ by Metrojaya to bring Malaysian homeowners in-trend and unique furniture designs with a touch of sophistication this 2019.

An avid exponent that every living space of the home can be both stylish and comfortable, Living Quarters by Metrojaya proudly welcomes a fresh brand that encapsulates quiet modernity, unifying function, effortless form and intelligent craftsmanship in all its products.

From authentic wood leather shelves, tropical wood-frame lounge chairs, walnut writing desks, to solid walnut wardrobes, Commune products are ideal for a range of environments and takes pride in being more than just a furniture collection that aims to create a new lifestyle - bringing people together in style and comfort in their living space.

Homeowners can look forward to a wide range of collections by Commune, each bringing a different vibe to the space. With a minimalist and refined touch to their designs, Commune can be easily integrated into a variety of interiors for a contemporary look.

For those seeking a rustic vibe, Bruno is the collection that will please the eye, with a pinch of elegance that surpasses expectations. Those with a romantic and adventurous soul will be bowled over by the Rover collection which draws inspiration from equestrian chic styles. Bowen on the other hand is a collection inspired by mid-century design for those seeking a convivial ambience at home.

Crimson is a fine union of walnut overlay and solid tropical that is sure to satisfy your needs for a sleek feel, and Tusk is a collection inspired by wine barrels incorporating an industrial look for those seeking for pieces that are characteristically bold. Not forgetting Dualtone, a sterling matrimony between bright oak and dark walnut, this collection stands out from the norm and, lastly Weiland, a widely loved collection that complements any living space - giving off a modern and timeless touch.

With a firm believe that good furniture does not have to be out of reach, Commune pieces are thoughtfully priced to cater to a wide range of customers.

Commune is currently available at Living Quarters by Metrojaya in Mid Valley Megamall.