BERJAYA SOMPO INSURANCE BERHAD (Berjaya Sompo) is set to provide complimentary daily hospitalisation income benefits to all SOMPO Health, SOMPO MedicNow, and SOMPO CashNow policyholders to help them navigate uncertainties from possible side effects of Covid-19 vaccination.

Berjaya Sompo policyholders who are covered under the above-mentioned policy can claim up to RM1,000 if they are required to be hospitalised resulting from sickness due to Covid-19 vaccination as advised by a medical practitioner.

Berjaya Sompo has three individual insurance products that cater to different needs - SOMPO Health offers comprehensive medical insurance coverage with higher annual limits up to RM500,000 from as low as RM2.50 per day.

SOMPO MedicNow is a medical insurance that provides coverage for hospitalisation, surgical expenses, kidney dialysis, cancer treatment, and other related benefits up to RM100,000 annual limit from as low as RM1.20 per day. SOMPO CashNow is ideal for customers with a lower budget as it offers basic insurance coverage for death and bodily injury resulting from accident, daily hospitalisation income as a result of injury or illness, and hospitalisation allowance due to Covid-19 from as low as RM0.31 per day.

Berjaya Sompo is committed to caring for and protecting Malaysians who are facing temporary financial setbacks during these challenging times. The brand remains steadfast in providing the necessary health insurance protection for its customers during this pandemic.