Contest winners receive their prizes

BOUSTEAD Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) awarded prizes to its contest winners for ‘Merdeka Pam, Beli & Menang’ contest. The contest, which ran from Aug 15 to Oct 15, received an overwhelming participation from customers. The promotion was organised in conjunction with Malaysia’s 62nd Merdeka Celebration and to reward customers for their support and patronage at BHPetrol.

The prize winners received their cash prizes from Aziz Majid, retail operations manager of Boustead Petroleum Marketing Sdn Bhd (BHPetrol) at an event held at The Royale Chulan Damansara Hotel, Petaling Jaya recently. The contest offers cash prizes and eCard points worth up to RM500,000 to 74 lucky customers. Six grand prize winners walked away with cash worth RM62,000, followed by six special prize winners who won RM6,500 and 62 consolation winners who took home RM1,000 each. Winners who are members of BHPetrol’s eCard programme automatically won extra bonus points ranging from 62,000 ePoints to 5,000 ePoints each which can be redeemed for many attractive items including fuel at BHPetrol service stations.

“Based on the huge number of entries that we received, I am sure this promotion has attracted many loyal and new customers to pump our best Infiniti fuels. We hope the winners are happy with their winning prizes and continue to visit BHPetrol stations. As a corporate company, this is our way of saying thank you to all our customers for their support and loyalty,” said Aziz.