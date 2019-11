Joining the battle against cancer, Avenue K’s “Tresses Of Hope” marked the mall’s first partnership with Majlis Kanser Nasional (MAKNA), Locks of Hope Association, Assisi Palliative Care (ASPAC), and C. Michael London Hair Salon to create awareness for early detection and prevention of cancer.

The cancer awareness campaign sought to empower and restore confidence through a series of exciting events that began on Oct 18 and will end on Nov 15.

Activities conducted included a live performance by singer Atilia Haron, whose mother Salamiah Hassan also shared her experience when diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30, a talk show on Oct 19 by Lisa Surihani called “Tanya Dr. Imelda” where Dr Imelda spoke on how detection and education is the best protection, and even Malaysian Youtuber and ovarian cancer survivor Jenn Li chipped in with her personal story on Oct 20.

The month-long Tresses Of Hope campaign ultimately helped participated stay one step ahead of cancer while inspiring confidence and sparking hope in cancer patients.