COMMITTED to its expansion, KK SUPER MART recently announced the opening of its 450th outlet at Batu 4, the third outlet in Port Dickson. The outlet’s opening ceremony was officiated by Port Dickson Parliament Member Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Port Dickson, previously known as Teluk Kemang, is a wonderful and popular destination for tourism as it is filled with greenery, history and culture. With the construction of new roads and upgrading of village roads, Datuk Seri Dr. KK Chai has found a potential business growth in this tourist location, Port Dickson and he decided to support and open more KK SUPER MART outlets which operates 24 hours daily for the tourist convenience.

KK SUPER MART is a well-known and fast growing home-grown convenient chain store in Malaysia which operates 24 hours, 7 days a week and 365 days. Born in Kuching, Datuk Seri Dr. KK Chai established the 1st KK SUPER MART outlet at Kuchai Lama, Kuala Lumpur in 2001; with an optimistic target to achieve the goal of opening 500 outlets in 2020.

“Even though we were able to operate during the MCO period, we have faced issues such as shortage of goods, prohibition of mass movements and employees being exposed to the risk of COVID-19. We never took a break as we understand that the business needs to continue for the survival of the community,” said Datuk Seri Dr KK Chai.

Throughout the MCO period, KK SUPER MART has provided support and assistance not only in Malaysia but also overseas.

“We have prepared packed food to the homeless individuals and locals in India, while in Nepal, the Malaysia Embassy has contacted me to help the Malaysians that are currently residing in Nepal by supplying packed food and essential products”, says Datuk Seri Dr. KK Chai.

Referring to the unemployment segment, KK SUPER MART is glad to be invited to participate the Penjana Kerjaya under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana). KK SUPER MART will take the initiative to stimulate job creation and increase the employment rates by offering 1,000 jobs for unemployed and jobseekers including fresh gradutes and school leavers. The interview session will take place at KK Hotel Kajang Selangor next week.