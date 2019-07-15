Contributions of love and essentials

An annual CSR undertaking by 7-Eleven Malaysia - Semurni Kasih once again has provided aid to the underprivileged. This year, the initiative under its Community Care programme ran in conjunction with the month of Ramadan, from April 30 to June 10.

The campaign, as per norm, encourages customers to donate items purchased at 7-Eleven and drop them into contribution boxes at all its 2,335 stores across the nation.

This year, more then RM3 million worth of provisions were collected. They consisted of food and non-food items, and included biscuits, rice, cooking oil, laundry detergent, toiletries and household goods and more. These donated items were distributed to various charity organisations throughout the country.

Towards the end of the campaign, 7-Eleven organised a number of Raya celebrations across the nation to spread the festive cheer. These “open houses” were held at selected locations and provided an opportunity for teams from 7-Eleven Malaysia to personally hand over the collected goods and share scrumptious Hari Raya meals with the beneficiaries. The events also provided an avenue to show appreciation to the organisations and commemorate the many successful partnerships formed during the campaign period.

One such “open house” was held at The Pearl Hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The merry get-together was attended by personnel from 7-Eleven Malaysia and several beneficiaries of Semurni Kasih.

“We could not have achieved the amazing results we have yielded without the strong and encouraging support of our customers towards the Semurni Kasih campaign. Every contribution holds the potential to uplift and change the lives of the many underprivileged communities that this campaign has collaborated with. We look forward to the continued generosity from the public as we bring on more CSR endeavors to continue adding value to our local communities,” said 7-Eleven Malaysia general manager of marketing, Ronan Lee.

Since its inception in 2008, the Semurni Kasih charity programme has collected and given out more than RM19 million worth of necessities to the less fortunate. Visit www.7eleven.com.my for more information.