ASIA Pacific’s leading cross-border logistics provider, logistics Worldwide Express (LWE) was officially announced as the first logistics partner for Razer Parcel+ services in 7-Eleven stores in Malaysia on Nov 7. With this announcement, LWE will now have leverage on over 2,380 7-Eleven outlets nationwide as drop-off and pick-up points for cross-border and local fulfillment services.

Consumers can now conveniently pick up their parcels from the nearest 7-Eleven store by request or when there is a failed delivery. Consumers can also take advantage of the stores as drop-off points for returns if they are unsatisfied with their purchase.

“This further reinforces 7-Eleven Malaysia’s commitment in bringing the latest retail offerings as well as added convenience to our more than 900,000 daily customers as we listen to what our customers want and we are always striving to meet their needs by introducing the most pioneering and sought after services and products” said 7-Eleven Malaysia CEO Colin Harvey.

He added, “We firmly believe that our latest service provides further convenience and improves the eCommerce shopping experience for consumers as one is able to pick-up their orders from Lazada or Shopee easily during break-time or on the way home from work as there is always a 7-Eleven store round the corner”.

The partnership with Razer Merchant Services allows 7-Eleven to provide the best and ultimate convenience experience for shoppers and customers alike. It also reinforces the brand’s position as the undisputed leading one-stop, 24-hour standalone convenience retailer in the country.

“Consumers can enjoy peace of mind because all the parcels at 7-Eleven are secured safely behind the counter under constant surveillance and there is also an insurance reimbursement policy in place with the courier companies. We see 7-Eleven being a one-stop service point that serves as a last-mile connection between consumers and eCommerce Marketplaces or retailers,” he concluded.

Malaysian retailers can conveniently drop off the parcels they want to ship at the nearest 7-Eleven store and LWE will pick them up for fulfillment. They can also pick up any returned parcels at the nearest 7-Eleven if consumers are not satisfied with their orders.

“This collaboration with Razer Merchant Services and 7-Eleven will enhance the local eCommerce delivery experience for Malaysians who want to receive their parcels with more convenient options. This collaboration also encourages more Malaysian eCommerce sellers to conveniently ship parcels overseas by dropping it off at the nearest 7-Eleven,” said LWE CEO Ng Chet Chiang.

While Razer Merchant Services head Eng Sheng Guan said Malaysian millennials are at the forefront of this growing market, which is why he believes Razer Parcel+ and Razer Cash’s capability to accept payments in 7-Eleven outlets has the potential to replace cash-on delivery services.