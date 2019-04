A LUCKY Cosway member walked away with a Mazda 2 car at the direct selling company’s inaugural Membership Incentive Grand Draw.

Chek Soon Yin won the Mazda 2 car, while second prize winner Ong Siu King won a trip for two to Japan and third prize winner Kenny Fu Yew Mun won a trip for two to Taiwan. The remaining 20 winners received an AspenAire Air Purifier each.

Cosway CEO Dr Alice Lee who officiated at the event, said the direct selling company wanted to offer its loyal members an incentive to recruit more members.

To participate in the lucky draw, Cosway members need to recruit new members, and if the new member purchases products worth RM4,000, both the introducer and new member will be eligible to participate in the draw.

Besides the inaugural lucky draw, Cosway also hosted a cooking and baking demonstration, a fitness workout session and a makeover and skincare demonstration by its newly launched brands - Dignita and Royal D’or.

Cosway will host another lucky draw in Septermber for its members, with more exciting prizes up for grabs.