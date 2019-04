COSWAY customers will be spoilt for choice with the recent launch of Royale D’or, a luxury skincare product range from Switzerland and Dignita - Amour In The Air collection, a versatile and trendy cosmetics range.

The simultaneous launch of both the brands was officiated by Cosway’s CEO Dr Alice Lee at the Berjaya Times Square Hotel on March 21, 2019. The event was also attended by cosmetics and skin care professionals, and media influencers.

Speaking during the launch, Lee said the main ingredient in the Royale D’or range is Golden Seabuckthorn, a primitive fruit which serves as a natural remedy, consisting of Omega 3, 6 and 9, as well as Omega 7 which has anti-oxidant properties.

Formulated in Switzerland, the range of products contains skin-loving ingredients to repair and moisturise, stop environmental damage and delay the ageing process.

While Dignita introduced its maiden cosmetic range - “Amour In The Air”, drawing inspiration from the colours associated with Paris - the city of love.

Lee added that Cosway hopes to reach out to millennials with the trendy new cosmetics range.

“It has trendy colours and the products come in travel sizes. The colours are highly pigmented and all the ingredients are paraben free, anti infra-red and anti-blue light,” she said.

Lee said she coined the word Dignita - a combination of the word dignity and “wanita”, the Malay translation of the word woman.

“I am a feminist and I believe that empowered women should empower other women, as well.

“I believe in quality and that all women can do anything they want and that they should not be skeptical of their ability. I created this brand to celebrate women who are very elegant and courteous on the outside, but who are also iron women - independent, courageous , confident and knowledgeable,” said Lee.

The launch included stage performances, product and make-up demonstrations, makeover sessions and lucky draws.

The Royale D’or skincare range and Dignita - Amour In The Air collection are exclusively available at Cosway’s stores nationwide and online at www.cosway.com.my