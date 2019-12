Nescafe Gold, Malaysia’s leading premium soluble coffee brand, and homegrown shoe and bag designer Christy Ng have joined forces to introduce a limited edition Nescafe Gold x Christy Ng bag.

Retailing at RM189 each, only 500 units of these bags are available. Specially designed by Ng, it encapsulates the spirit of Chinese New Year with an elegant design inspired by traditional Chinese hand fan. Available in crimson red, the colour symbolises luck, joy and happiness.

Ng shared that the focus of this Chinese New Year special collaboration was simplicity and functionality. “I set out to create a bag designed with Nescafe Gold status seekers in mind, one that is accentuated by clean lines and a bold colour palette with enough room for all your carry-on holidays essentials.”

“We place great emphasis on gifting the finest with supreme quality, as we have established with our coffee that is crafted for and by experts, with care. We are consistently finding ways to elevate our coffee experience for discerning coffee connoisseurs, and this collaboration is an expression of the premium appeal that the brand delivers,” said Othman Chraibi, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad’s Business Executive Officer – Nescafe.

Each purchase of the limited edition Nescafe Gold x Christy Ng bag comes with a 50g jar of Nescafe Gold and five money packets. To purchase, visit a Christy Ng store near you or logon to www.christyng.com. For a limited time only, while stocks last.