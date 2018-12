ESSILOR Malaysia recently held a Crizal media campaign to raise public awareness on eye health and the importance of protecting the eyes from harmful blue light.

It’s Crizal Prevencia, is the first clear lens to selectively filter harmful blue light from the sun and digital devices which can cause cataract, damage to retina cells and increase the risk to other eye diseases.

The campaign was supported with attractive rewards for purchases of any Essilor lenses in a pair from July 1 to Sept 30, this year.

Following the successful completion of the campaign, Teoh Bee Lian emerged as the lucky winner of a six-day, four-night trip to Korea for two, while Kiong Yew Phan, Elsie Kitty Matthew and Tan Chong Chia will receive an Apple iPad WiFi 32 GB.

The remaining winners - Chung Yap Shen, Chua Hock Ke, Shazlan Bin Shokri, Zahrah Ibrahim, Loh Chang Wei, Kwang King Chuan, Tam Kam Leng, Ooi Yeong Wai, Goh Chun Siong and Ng Lan Fang will receive a Molsion Optical Frame each.

All prize recipients will be notified by Essilor Malaysia.

Learn more about Crizal® Prevencia™ by logging on to www.essilor.com.my