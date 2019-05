CENTRAL Sugars Refinery Sdn Bhd (CSR) aims to play a vital role in providing support to children in need, as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility programme.

Its managing director and chief executive officer Hishammudin Hasan said the company recognises the need to play a vital role in actively engaging and supporting the community, especially children in need.

He was commenting on CSR’s recent initiative, where the company sponsored a shopping trip for 100 children from Rumah Kasih Harmoni, Paya Jaras, Selangor. The children were given RM300 each and were brought to AEON Mall in Shah Alam to buy ‘Baju Raya’ and other necessities. Following the shopping spree, the children were given goodie bags and duit Raya.

“In a child’s eye, you will see the promise of a bright future. We are truly privileged to be given this opportunity to conduct a programme that looks to bring smiles and joy to these children. We recognise that the future of these children hangs in the balance and we must do our part as a responsible community to provide aid wherever we can.

“We do not want this to be a one-off initiative and hope to do more for the children at Rumah Kasih Harmoni. We hope that our efforts will allow these children to dream and be hopeful for a brighter future,” added Hishammudin.

Speaking on their efforts to give back to society, AEON Mall Shah Alam store manager Nurrulakhma Azizan said the mall recognises the importance of supporting the wellbeing of children in need.

“We are happy to be a part of this programme by CSR to give back to the community in which we serve. It is important to support the wellbeing of these children in need and to give them hope and love, especially during this season.

“These children are our future and we need to play our part in ensuring a positive impact on their lives,” he said.

Rumah Kasih Harmoni is a foster home under the purview of Yayasan Islam Darul Ehsan (YIDE), which was recently adopted by CSR under its corporate social responsibility initiative. YIDE is wholly owned by the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) which is responsible for the welfare of orphanages in Selangor.

This year, CSR donated a total of RM270,000 to YIDE of which RM150,000 of the fund was channelled to Rumah Kasih Harmoni for the purpose of repair works and purchasing essentials. The remaining RM120,000 was channelled to other welfare homes under the supervision of YIDE.

Aside from providing support to orphanages, CSR is also actively involved in sponsoring dialysis machines and reverse osmosis water purifications for dialysis centres and helping the homeless by connecting with vocational centres to provide employment.