Education does not have to be all grim and grave. There is a time to study and a time to learn through ‘play’. Hence, DISTED College hosted a Chinese New Year open house on Valentine’s Day for its faculty members. The event which was graced with the presence of college president Dr Seah Soo Aun and Academic Affairs director Dr Jerry Koay, began with a fireworks display. A lion dance performance was next on the agenda, followed by the customary ‘Yee Sang’ toss and ending with a Kahoot game session and a group photo.