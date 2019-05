THE senior citizens of Rumah Sejahtera Seri Kembangan (RSSK) found their residence livelier than usual on May 17, 2019, as staff volunteers from Da Ma Cai paid a visit to the home.

The group were greeted by RSSK executive secretary Thong Sing Foo, who gave them a tour of the home and its beautifully landscaped gardens.

Following the tour, the volunteers and the elderly residents tucked into a sumptuous buffet lunch spread, followed by a game of Bingo and a magic show.

“Our residents enjoyed the Bingo game so much, even for the most introverted seniors, striking up a conversation became easier. As an old Chinese saying goes: Of all the actions of man there is none greater than filial piety, as such we urge the public to spend a little time with our residents,” said Thong.

Da Ma Cai also made a contribution of RM7,000 in the form of grocery vouchers to lighten the operational burden of RSSK.

RSSK was established in the 1950s and the home now houses 16 senior citizens aged between 60 and 86 years.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd (PMP), Malaysia’s authorised numbers forecast operator. On an annual basis, Da Ma Cai supports various causes in the areas of education, social welfare and public health through a range of programmes and activities.

Following the acquisition of PMP by Jana Pendidikan Malaysia Sdn Bhd (JPM), all of PMP’s net dividends will be donated to The Community Chest.

With this structure, Da Ma Cai was transformed from a for-profit organisation into a social business, providing long term donations to The Community Chest for the benefit of Malaysians.