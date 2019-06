DAIKIN Malaysia will continue their successful partnership with Rio Olympics badminton silver medalists mixed doubles pair Chan Peng Soon, Goh Liu Ying and 2017 World Track Cyclist Champion, Azizulhasni Awang.

The Malaysian athletes said they were proud to announce their ongoing partnership with Daikin as it meant having the continuous support of the World’s No.1 air conditioning company.

“It really has been a grateful journey for the past three years being able to work alongside Daikin. They supported us from the very beginning, and have been with us through our highest and lowest moment in the badminton scene. With their never ending support over the years, Daikin has showed me that with true constant determination and striving towards improving ourselves, success will eventually come along,” said Goh.

Chan added that he was excited to continue the great partnership with Daikin for the fourth year, saying that the company’s values and goals for success are aligned with his own personal goals and values.

“My competitiveness and drive to qualify for the 2020 Olympics hasn’t faded but has further increased through this partnership, as I’ll be even more motivated to represent Daikin and Malaysia in the world of badminton,” he said.

Daikin Malaysia Sales and Service Sdn Bhd general manager Lawrence Song said the company has always prioritised a healthy lifestyle.

“We believe that in pursuing athletes such as Chan, Goh and Azizulhasni to be the face of the Daikin brand, the market will start to recognise that we’re not only just a typical air conditioning brand, but rather a brand that understands the importance of living a healthy lifestyle,” said Song.

With the brand ambassadorship, Daikin intends to further promote the culture of living a healthy lifestyle in conjunction with the company’s effort to utilise green technology in order to inspire the use of more eco-friendly air conditioning products.

Also present at the event were Daikin Malaysia Sdn Bhd COO Ooi Cheng Suan and Daikin Asian Emerging District Regional general manager Fang Yuan.